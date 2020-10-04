North Walsham fatal stabbing: Man charged with murder
- Published
A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing.
Thomas Moore, 42, died after being stabbed in the neck in Antingham Drive, North Walsham, Norfolk, at 23:30 BST on Friday.
Matthew Constantinou, 41, of Antingham Drive has been charged and remains in police custody until a hearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A third man, arrested on suspicion of assault, has been released with no further action taken against him.
Mr Moore was found in nearby Bacton Road, but died at the scene, Norfolk Police said.
A post-mortem examination found he died of a single stab wound.
Det Insp Lewis Craske of Norfolk Police said: "We are working to establish what happened in the events leading up to Friday's death."
Officers are particularly keen to "understand the relationship, if any, between the victim and the suspect", he added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk