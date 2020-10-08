BBC News

Covid-19: Latest figures for Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex

Published
There have been more than 500,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far in the UK and more than 40,000 people have died, government figures show.

However, these figures include only people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus and other measures suggest the number of deaths is higher.

Below is a table of areas in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex showing how many people have tested positive for coronavirus in the week leading up to 4 October and whether the number is on the rise compared to the same point a week ago.

Covid-19 rates in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex. by council areas. .

Below is how many people have tested positive for coronavirus in the week leading up to 4 October per county, and the figure at the same point a week ago.

Covid-19 cases in BBC East region. Total cases by county. .

Click here for the latest figures for Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Northamptonshire

For a more detailed look at coronavirus where you live, use the BBC's postcode checker:

