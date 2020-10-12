Covid-19: University of East Anglia students fined £10,000 for party
Three students have been fined £10,000 each for holding a house party that up to 100 people went to.
The students, from the University of East Anglia in Norwich, were supposed to be self isolating after showing symptoms of Covid-19.
Norfolk Police were called to the house in Bowthorpe Road, outside the university campus, in the early hours of Sunday.
One neighbour said the students were "just irresponsible".
Norfolk Police said a 19-year-old woman and two 20-year-old women had been "issued with the fixed penalty notice for contravening the ban on being involved in holding a gathering of more than 30 people".
'Don't care'
In a statement, the force said at 01:10 BST on Sunday officers had found "up to 100 people attending a party at the address".
It said officers had been "liaising with the University of East Anglia in recent weeks to ensure students are adhering to the current restrictions".
The Bowthorpe Road resident, who did not want to identified, told the BBC: "They are just irresponsible and don't care about their neighbours.
"They are not protecting themselves or other people."
The university has been approached for comment.