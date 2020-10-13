Eleanor Easey: Mother and father deny murdering baby daughter
A mother and father have pleaded not guilty to the murder of their baby.
Three-month-old Eleanor Easey died in hospital two days after becoming unresponsive at her home in Morton-on-the-Hill, near Norwich, on 18 December.
A post-mortem examination found she died from a head injury.
At Norwich Crown Court, Carly Easey, 35, of Old Roman Bank in Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, and Christopher Easey, 30, of Morton Hall Estate, Norwich, denied the charge.
The case has been listed for trial on the 8 March 2021.
