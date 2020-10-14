Wallpaper steamer used to help seal pups breathe
Staff at an animal centre have created a makeshift steam room using an old wallpaper stripper to help poorly seal pups breathe more easily.
The RSPCA team at East Winch, near King's Lynn, Norfolk, is currently caring for 49 common seal pups that need round-the-clock care.
Many have respiratory problems and will undergo weeks of intensive treatment before they are released.
Manager Alison Charles said: "We put our thinking caps on and got creative".
The pups, which have been at the centre since the start of June, are receiving a variety of specialist intensive treatments.
Many were found by rescue charities or members of the public on local Norfolk beaches.
Ms Charles said staff "place a hose through a hole in the wall into their isolation cubicle and switch it on".
"We had previously used veterinary equipment in the past, but it just wasn't strong enough to steam the whole room," she said.
"So we put our thinking caps on and got creative and made our own mobile sauna unit out of a wallpaper steamer.
"It even has a timer and it's on a trolley so it can be wheeled from one cubicle to another."
The animals are suffering from a number of illnesses, including dehydration, septicaemia and lungworm, and require regular medication and antibiotics, she added.
Sixteen seal pups kept in isolation units also need feeding every three hours.
"They are just so weak and dejected and literally fighting each day to survive," Ms Charles said.
"It really is so upsetting to see these beautiful creatures all hunched up and their usually bright eyes are now just so dull.
"Our team works so hard to give these seals a chance, their care takes a long time and they require intensive and very careful nursing."
