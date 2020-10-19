Horse dies in road accident in Great Ellingham, Norfolk
A horse died when the animal and its rider were involved in a crash with a car.
The horse died at the scene on Hingham Road, in Great Ellingham, Norfolk, at about 14:30 BST on Sunday.
The rider, a man in his 70s, had minor injuries and was taken to hospital, as the Eastern Daily Press first reported.
The driver of the Toyota Yaris involved in the incident, a woman in her 90s, was uninjured, police said.
No arrests have been made.