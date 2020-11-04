Covid-19: Lockdown 2.0 brings mini-sales boom to Norwich shops
By Kate Scotter & Zoe Applegate
BBC News
- Published
As another lockdown looms in England and "non-essential" shops are told to close their doors once again, what do shoppers on one high street make of it - and what are they buying?
"It's like Christmas Eve," shouts one trader to another as Norwich Market gets into full swing on the last day before England's second lockdown begins.
Across the city, there is a bustle in the air as shoppers rush to make their last-minute purchases, with queues quickly forming outside stores.
One line snakes from Primark in Gentleman's Walk, the city's main shopping street, up to the landmark Forum building.
Among those queuing are friends Kim, 53, and Emma, 39.
What has now become an early Christmas shopping trip was "not intentional", they explain. The excursion, booked three weeks ago, was intended to celebrate Emma's birthday.
The queue is moving quickly, however, and Emma says she has seen it much longer on previous trips into the city.
"I'm happy to do it - this isn't long and it's all under control," she says.
"I'm going in to see what might be about and get some Christmas stuff for the kids."
Meanwhile, Emily Robinson has been in the city since 08:30 GMT to buy Christmas presents.
"It's going to be crazy after lockdown so I wanted to get a step ahead," says the 19-year-old from Long Stratton.
Hannah Reynolds, 18, from Fakenham, is also keen to make the most of the last chance for a while to head to the shops and browse.
"I really like going shopping," she says.
"If I'm going to buy something then I want to see it first. Most of the stuff I buy online ends up getting sent back. I much prefer coming out shopping."
The impending lockdown "forced" her to be organised and do some Christmas shopping, and she is out early to "beat the queues", she says.
"I want to get a few things for my family - I've got no plan on what to buy them so it depends what I can find.
"I've set the bar at £100, but who knows, I could end up spending that just on one person today, depending on what I find!"
Also keen to make the most of a shopping trip are friends Anna Barwick, Lesley Wilson and Lilybet Rowland.
The trio, who are in a childcare bubble together, have come from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth after spending all summer season working in a restaurant, which closed on Sunday.
Together with Ms Barwick's son Logan, the friends are enjoying taking photos in front of the Christmas decorations at the former Chapelfield shopping centre, now renamed Chantry Place.
Ms Rowland, 21, says: "Because we have been working so hard, we never get to go out together, so this is nice."
Their jobs in the restaurant on Great Yarmouth's seafront have been made more difficult by customers "screaming, shouting" and refusing to leave their names or wear masks, says Ms Barwick.
She plans to buy clothes for Logan, who turns two next month, and get him some Christmas presents and crafts for him to do during lockdown.
"But it's more to get together and get out for the last time," she says.
"It's [lockdown] definitely going to go on until after Christmas. We might be allowed to get together for one day, but I think we'll still be in lockdown well into January."
Toy retailer Langleys has been a Norwich institution since it opened in 1883. Chris Goulding, from the firm, says lockdown will be tough.
"Christmas is the only time of year we can make money. The rest of the year, we are running at a loss," he explains.
Mr Goulding, who has been with the firm 40 years and is manager of its Chantry Place store, says this week had been "extremely busy" and it has "sold a lot of stock".
He says it has sold "no end of Lego" in recent days, and puzzles have become increasingly popular since the first lockdown.
But he is concerned whether it will be able to get enough stock in after Lockdown 2.0 in time for Christmas.
"We were very disappointed in the timing of it but if it's got to be, it's got to be," he says.
"It's very, very difficult for independent stores because of stock flow and getting deliveries in.
"It really is a significant time for us. Usually the last six weeks up to Christmas are crucial."
While Thorns, the 185-year-old hardware store on Exchange Street, has reassured customers it will remain open during lockdown - it is classed as "essential" in the government guidance - its neighbour Jarrold opened late this week to give shoppers more opportunity to make those final pre-lockdown purchases.
The department store, part of the city's fabric for 250 years, switched on its Christmas lights over the last few days, and will keep its festive window displays lit over the shut-down.
And even though the main store will be closed, its food hall and click-and-collect service will remain open.
John Adams, the company's trading and marketing director, says it has seen "levels of trade that you would expect at Christmas" this week.
The store had planned its "biggest and best" Christmas to mark its 250th anniversary, and Mr Adams says the new lockdown is a "huge shame" for the high street.
"It's our busiest time of the year and far more important than what it would have been back in March or April but we understand the government's decision and we will support it.
"The big hope is that we can still open on 2 December."
