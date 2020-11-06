Norwich derelict hospital murder: Michael Cowey admits killing wife Gemma
- Published
A man has admitted murdering his wife who was stabbed to death at the site of a former mental health hospital.
Michael Cowey, 48, killed Gemma Cowey, 38, at the derelict site in Thorpe St Andrew, near Norwich, on 19 June.
The defendant, of Dragoon Close in Thorpe St Andrew, appeared at Norwich Crown Court via video-link from prison.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of a black-handled knife and a kitchen knife in a public place and is due to be sentenced on 11 December.
In a statement at the time of the murder, Ms Cowey's family said: "We are beyond heartbroken. We have no more words."
Norfolk Police were called to the Victorian building at the site off Northside at 12:45 BST following reports a woman had been found with serious injuries.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination established she died as a result of stab wounds.
Michael Cowey was remanded in custody until December when a High Court judge will sentence him.
