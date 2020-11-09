Norwich sex attack: Man exposed himself and assaulted woman in her 70s
A woman in her 70s has been subjected to a sexual attack by a man who exposed himself on a path near a city centre.
It happened as the woman was walking on a river path between Wensum Park and Marriott's Way in Norwich just after 11:00 GMT on Wednesday.
She was touched inappropriately by the man, police said.
Police described the suspect as white, in his late 20s, wearing a navy hooded waterproof anorak with grey tracksuit bottoms, and he had no front teeth.
An appeal has been issued for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Norfolk Police.
