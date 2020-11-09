BBC News

Norwich crane climate protester comes down

Published
image copyrightXR Norwich
image captionA protester has come down after spending two nights at the top of a crane

A teenage climate protester has come down from a crane after spending two nights there.

Alex Sidney, 17, scaled the structure in Duke Street, Norwich, at about 06:40 GMT on Saturday, hanging banners from it.

He spent two nights camped on the gantry outside the crane's cab, which is about 115ft (33m) off the ground.

Extinction Rebellion Norwich said the teenager had been taken into police custody.

Mr Sidney said he was protesting in the hope that politicians would get behind the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill, and that local plans for the Wensum Link Road would be reviewed.

He said the Norwich Western Link, a new dual carriageway in Norfolk was "destroying ancient trees, bats, and polluting our protected chalk streams."

image copyrightExtinction Rebellion Norwich
image captionThe protester was seen at the top of a crane in Duke Street in Norwich at about 06:40 GMT on Saturday

Norfolk Constabulary has been contacted for comment.

