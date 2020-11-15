Major search for windsurfer missing off Hunstanton coast
A search is under way for a man who has gone missing after going windsurfing.
The man, in his 60s, failed to return home after his trip to Hunstanton in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon.
Police were called at about 17:20 GMT and went to Cliff Parade where they scoured the beach, while the HM Coastguard checked the water.
A spokeswoman for the HM Coastguard said: "The search has been ongoing throughout the night, with aircraft and lifeboats.
"This morning, weather conditions have improved slightly."
A helicopter has also been taking part in the operation, which is due to be replaced by a plane, alongside lifeboats and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue Team.
The man is believed to have been wearing a black wet suit and was using a wind surfer with a red and white sail.
He is described as white, with distinctive, long blond hair.