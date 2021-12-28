BBC News

Ice cold in Norwich: 100 years of Christmas's ice cream

Aldous's Ices have always been popular at Norwich Market

An ice cream company is celebrating 100 years of producing the sweet treat in the city where it was founded.

Christmas Aldous began making ice cream in Norwich in 1921, selling his products under the name Aldous' Ices.

His recipe is still being used by Lakenham Creamery, which acquired the company in the 1990s.

Mr Aldous's granddaughter said it was "delightful" to see his much-loved flavours still being enjoyed and sold from a stall at the city's market.

Joan Thorndyke's grandfather Christmas Aldous was named after the day he was born - 25 December 1901.

Now 76, she recalls being doted on as she was his first grandchild.

Christmas Aldous pictured in 1921 - the year he started his ice cream business
Queuing for ice cream from an Aldous van opposite the Royal Arcade in Norwich

"I always had ice cream - I had a lot of tonsillitis and ice cream is in my blood - even now I will rush out when I hear the chimes of an ice cream van - it doesn't matter what the weather is like," Mrs Thorndyke said.

Joan Thorndyke was aged about two when this photo was taken of her with her grandparents, Christmas and Mary Aldous

Her grandfather swapped selling coal for ice cream in 1921.

She could not recall where the recipe came from, but said: "I think he saw some money in it."

His motorcycle "trike" had a sidecar and he rang a hand bell, which she still has to this day.

Joan Thorndyke still has the original bell her ice cream-selling grandfather used in the 1920s

In the early days they made just vanilla and strawberry, with chocolate being added later.

But there were always milk lollies in lots of flavours, like lime, she recalled.

The popular creamy pops were brought back to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the company this year.

This photograph shows the ice cream factory in 1951
The family business was handed down to Ronnie and Chris Aldous - Christmas's sons

Recalling her grandparents, Mrs Thorndyke said: "I know they struggled in the early years, and my nan, Mary, worked her socks off to get the vans ready for the rounds.

"But my grandfather built the company up very well."

Aldous' Ices were well-known in the city and became a regular fixture at Norwich Market - there is still a stall there to this day.

Mary and Christmas had three children, but Joan said Mr Aldous left the family in the 1950s and the company was passed on to his two sons, Ronnie and Chris.

Mr Aldous died in 1984.

The company was built up as a family business
The original recipe is still available to buy in limited flavours

