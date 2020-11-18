Norfolk councils spend £1m on homes for rough sleepers
- Published
More than £1m is to be spent on providing 10 homes for rough sleepers.
Two Norfolk councils have partnered with Clarion, the UK's biggest social landlord, to buy the one-bedroom properties.
Broadland and South Norfolk councils have obtained central government funding of £737,857 towards the costs of the housing.
The properties would be located near the councils' borders with Norwich, a spokesman for both authorities said.
Clarion will put £150,000 towards the project in upfront costs, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It already owns and manages more than 4,500 homes for both local authorities.
The 10 homes will provide long-term housing for rough sleepers currently in temporary council accommodation.
Broadland and South Norfolk will also receive £266,095 in support funding for the next three years, some of which will pay for two dedicated support workers.
They will help residents to rebuild their lives before moving on into permanent housing within two years, allowing other rough sleepers to benefit.
Broadland cabinet member for housing and wellbeing, Fran Whymark, said: "This funding will ensure we are giving people the best possible chance and support to rebuild their lives."
South Norfolk's Yvonne Bendle said: "We are continuing to get people off the streets and are working hard to stop them ending up there in the first place."
Clarion said it hoped the homes would be bought and be ready to let out before the end of March.
"As winter approaches and we find ourselves in the midst of a second national lockdown, moving people off the streets and into secure homes has never been more important," said Michelle Reynolds of Clarion.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk