Holt's temporary Budgens store opens after June fire
A temporary shop has been officially opened after a town's only supermarket was destroyed by fire.
Budgens in Holt in Norfolk, was engulfed in flames on 20 June, with smoke visible from 10 miles away.
The 5,000 sq ft temporary store, set up on the car park of destroyed shop, will be open seven days a week.
CT Baker Group, which runs the store, said it hoped to start work on rebuilding the original store in early 2021, subject to planning permission.
Managing director Jane Gurney-Read said: "It's huge news, we're so excited to welcome back our customers.
"I has seemed like a long time in coming, but I can't believe how quickly the temporary store has been built."
Work on the temporary store - made up of prefabricated panels set within a metal frame - began on 16 October.
The original supermarket, which had been in the town for 35 years, was described as a "lifeline" during the coronavirus pandemic.
The shop, which contained a Post Office and laundrette, was empty at the time of the blaze - which was caused by an electrical fault - and no-one was hurt.
A temporary "pop-up" Post Office was set up in Bakers & Larners of Holt, and it will remain there while the temporary Budgens is operating.