Covid-19 tiers: Norfolk placed in tier 2
- Published
Norfolk will be placed in the second tier of restrictions when England's second lockdown ends on 2 December, it has been announced.
People in tier two areas, classed as high, cannot socialise with other households indoors.
Up to six people can meet outdoors and pubs and restaurants must shut at 23:00 GMT.
Prior to England's second shutdown, Norfolk was in tier one, which was the lowest level of Covid restrictions.
Up to six people were allowed to meet indoors, and pubs and restaurants were open until 23:00.
Only the Isle of Wight, the Isles of Scilly and Cornwall have been placed in the new tier one.
At one point the case rate in South Norfolk had tripled week-on-week.
This was down to an outbreak in Wymondham which was blamed on a "lack of discipline" by the local council.
All districts have seen rates fall, with the exception of North Norfolk, which previously had one of the lowest in the country.
There were 1,100 cases in Norfolk in the week up to 21 November, down from 1,345 in the previous week.
Dr Chris Smith, virologist at Cambridge University, said the "rationale was sound" for the regional tier approach, with case rates differing across England.
But he said: "The problem is we have a small country with a mobile population and the viruses don't follow maps, they don't have boundaries and borders.
"So it's very difficult to make this work in practice."