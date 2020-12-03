Cromer alternative Christmas tree ice-cream cone is a 'Covid-99'
The artist behind an alternative Christmas tree of a giant upturned ice-cream cone has said it represents coronavirus and the fight to defeat it.
"Covid-99" in Cromer, Norfolk, features a virus ice-cream topped with a 3m (9ft 8in) cone and an NHS angel.
Jim Bond said the cone appeared to have been dropped to suggest "we don't want this, thank you very much".
It divided opinion on Facebook, with some describing it as "genius" and others saying it "looks like a willy".
'We don't want this'
It was described as a good talking point and "an interesting take", while detractors claimed it was "awful" and "nothing to do with Christmas".
Architect Mr Bond used papier mâché, chicken wire and expanding insulation foam for the town council-approved creation.
"I like the idea of an upturned cone, and if you make it Covid-flavoured ice-cream, it becomes 'we don't want this, thank you very much'," he said.
"There's a little nurse up there as if to say 'we're on top of this'."
He said he was "a bit disappointed" by some of the the critical comments, but added "we can't all like the same thing, which makes life more interesting".
Cromer has a tradition of quirky town centre Christmas trees, with past offerings including plastic bottles in a fisherman's net.
