Norfolk coastal erosion: Winterton beach cafe demolished

Published
image captionDog-friendly Dunes Cafe was popular with walkers

A cafe left hanging above a beach after high seas washed away part of the surrounding dunes has been demolished.

The Dunes Cafe at Winterton-on-Sea, near Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, was knocked down on Friday.

The owners thanked "all the young people who've worked with us over the years" and their "truly fabulous customers...for their support".

Walkers were warned to avoid the immediate area by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

image captionThe cafe was left perched above the beach following a spate of bad weather
image captionWork to demolish it began after the cafe owners emptied it on Tuesday

Nearly 800 people shared their memories of the cafe on Facebook, after the owners posted news that it had "succumbed to the erosion devastating our coastline".

Rebecca Lapwood said she was so sorry to hear the news and added "we loved coming here on our doggy holidays".

Andrew Buckland said it was "very sad, have had many a cup of tea, cake and breakfast here over the last 15 years when on holiday".

The owners emptied the cafe on Tuesday, following the damage.

image copyrightDunes Cafe
image captionIts owners thanked all the young people who had worked there over the years, as well as its customers

The council said access to the beach at that point in Winterton was restricted due to the sheer drop down to the sand, while the number of spaces in the neighbouring car park had been reduced.

"This area is unstable and people should avoid walking on the beach alongside [or] below any structures on the dune top," a council spokeswoman said.

The council said it was working with Coastal Partnership East and the landowner to look at options for the stretch of coastline and would be monitoring the situation.

