Norwich derelict hospital murder: Michael Cowey jailed for killing wife Gemma
- Published
A man who murdered his wife after years of abusing her and his former partners has been jailed for 23 years.
Michael Cowey, 49, stabbed Gemma Cowey, 38, at a derelict mental health hospital in Thorpe St Andrew, near Norwich, on 19 June.
Norwich Crown Court heard he stabbed the mother of three more than 20 times before running off.
The case, which is subject to a Domestic Homicide Review, revealed Cowey had been abusive to ex partners.
The defendant, of Dragoon Close in Thorpe St Andrew, pleaded guilty to murder and possession of two knives at a hearing in November.
Knives hidden in socks
He "lured" Gemma to the site to talk, but instead confronted her about relationship issues, which caused an argument, Norfolk Police said.
He took two knives he had hidden in his socks and attacked her.
She was found severely injured by members of the public, who called emergency services. She died at the scene.
Cowey was arrested later that day in Warwickshire and made admissions claiming responsibility for her death, police said.
Speaking after the hearing, Det Insp Lewis Craske said: "The murder was a cowardly attack by a man who could no longer control his victim.
"The investigation into the circumstances of this killing, the relationship with not only Gemma but also past partners established that Cowey was a persistent domestic abuser who has devastated the lives of many women.
"This selfish act has seen a family torn to shreds.
"I hope that the sentence today brings some closure not only to Gemma's family, but also to those whose lives have been damaged by his actions."
'Pathetic world of abuse'
Speaking after the sentencing, Linda Smith, Gemma's mother, thanked those who helped her daughter, including staff from The Norvic Clinic who heard her screams and called 999.
"We have nightmares about the pain and fear she went through in the final minutes of her life," she said.
"We can only imagine how utterly shocking it was to find Gemma."
In a victim impact statement read to the court, she said Cowey had returned to the house after the killing and "told all of the children what he had done to mummy".
"Over the past seven years he destroyed our Gemma," she added.
"We did not recognise who she was, she was bedraggled and exhausted, a shadow of her former self.
"She was enslaved into his pathetic world of abuse."
