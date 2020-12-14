Norwich house fire victim named as Vera Croghan
- Published
An elderly woman who died in a house fire in Norwich has been named.
Vera Croghan, 89, from the city, was found inside the property in Unthank Road at 07:00 GMT on Friday and pronounced dead at the scene.
Norfolk Constabulary said it was treating the fire as arson and had arrested a man in his late teens who knew the victim.
He has been detained under the Mental Health Act and remains under investigation.
A post-mortem examination on Sunday was unable to establish the cause of death and further investigations are being carried out.
Ms Croghan's family said she was a "much-loved" mother of four who had 10 grandchildren, who "dearly loved Norwich" and had lived in her home in Unthank Road for 57 years.
She was a "well-known and highly respected academic", having been a lecturer in Swedish and Scandinavian Studies at the University of East Anglia from 1963 until she retired more than 30 years later, and was the author of the Teach Yourself Swedish book.
Det Insp Chris Burgess said: "We believe this was an isolated incident and we know the man arrested in connection with it was known to the victim.
"We also know that officers were called to reports of an argument at the address in Unthank Road just after midnight on 11 December.
"On arrival officers established no offences had been committed, however, as is standard procedure, the investigation has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."
The force has appealed for anyone with dashcam footage in and around the vicinity of Unthank Rd between 23:00 GMT on Thursday and 07:00 GMT on Friday to come forward.
A cordon is in place around the property while inquiries continue.