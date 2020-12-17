Covid-19 tiers: Norfolk to remain in tier 2
Norfolk will remain in the second tier of coronavirus restrictions following the government's review of the system in England.
Since 2 December, people in tier two areas have been forbidden from mixing with other households indoors.
Up to six people can meet outdoors, and pubs and restaurants must shut at 23:00 GMT.
Only North Norfolk and South Norfolk had a week-on-week fall in case rates in the week to 11 December.
County council leader Andrew Proctor said the decision was "to be expected".
"While this may be disappointing for many, I would encourage everyone to continue to follow the tier two rules and the government's latest advice on Christmas bubbles, so we can all play our part in driving cases down," he added.
"I hope that, by doing this, we will increase our chances of enjoying Christmas safely and be able to ease restrictions sooner.
"We cannot afford to drop our guard at this crucial point in the winter."