'Creepy' drive-through grotto 'an absolute fiasco'
Families have demanded refunds from a "shambolic" drive-through Santa's grotto after queuing for hours.
It opened on Friday night and promised a 1km (0.6 mile) sparkling light trail through the grounds of Taverham Hall, near Norwich.
The event's Facebook page was later flooded with complaints about traffic chaos, "creepy" performers who scared children, and "Poundland" gifts.
"It was an absolute fiasco from start to finish," said visitor Louise Purdy.
Organiser We Make Events has been approached for comment.
People commenting on social media said they queued for up to three hours in rush-hour traffic, having bought tickets for a time slot.
Many turned away with tired, upset children, with one parent stating: "Would've been quicker to get to the North Pole."
Another said: "Three very grumpy children and four disappointed adults down £110."
Some of those who did make it inside were unhappy with what had been billed as "huge amounts of festive magic".
A "scary" Scrooge-like character prompted one mum to post a warning on a parenting site after her child had nightmares.
Ms Purdy, who was there with her two-year-old and five-year-old nephews and son, aged three, said the whole thing was comically awful.
"We wanted the sparkle, the magic of Christmas, but I actually started laughing because I couldn't comprehend how rubbish it was.
"The Scrooge guy called us all mutants, said Santa has crashed his sleigh and the presents are in the mud, and there was a man in chains by a tree just staring at the car.
"It was creepy, but was meant to be for little kids.
"The light tunnel at the end wasn't even switched on and the Santa couldn't be less interested."
Another parent said: "The gifts were rubbish, not even wrapped, just in brown paper bags and they were things probably bought in Poundland."
Kerry Prentice from Norwich, who paid £68 for three tickets, told BBC Radio Norfolk she left after 90 minutes having been told she would probably have to wait a further two hours.
"It was absolutely shocking.
"We wanted something really nice to do as a family, but it was appalling and we've had no response from the organisers."
We Make Events is yet to respond to complaints but has issued a statement asking visitors to adjust their route "to ease traffic worries".