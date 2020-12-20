Mocked drive-through Santa's grotto now 'magical'
Organisers of a drive-through Santa's grotto described as "shambolic" have blamed "teething problems" and insisted that improvements have been made.
The event in the grounds of Taverham Hall, near Norwich, opened on Friday.
Later that day, the event's Facebook page contained complaints about traffic chaos and "creepy" performers.
But Ollie George, from organisers We Make Events, said the feedback was now "much more positive". Saturday grotto visitors found it "magical", he added.
People commenting on social media on Friday said they queued for up to three hours in rush-hour traffic, having bought tickets for a time slot.
Many turned away with tired, upset children, with one parent stating: "Would've been quicker to get to the North Pole."
Mr George said a Scrooge-like character had since been removed after being deemed "too frightening for very young children".
Louise Purdy, who visited on Friday, previously said: "The Scrooge guy called us all mutants, said Santa has crashed his sleigh and the presents are in the mud, and there was a man in chains by a tree just staring at the car."
Mr George also said the entry system had been altered to alleviate the traffic issues, although he pointed out that some customers had not arrived at their allotted time and this had caused congestion.
He said the organisers had "taken on board the complaints and concerns that we have received" and were still making improvements.
"We're asking everyone who didn't have a great experience to get in contact and we are in the process of refunding people who are eligible."