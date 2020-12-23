Covid-19 tiers: Norfolk moves to tier 4 from 26 December
Norfolk will move into England's tier four of coronavirus restrictions.
The county, currently in tier two, will be in tier four from 00:01 GMT on 26 December, the government announced.
The further restrictions include a ban on travelling in or out of tier four. People can meet one-to-one outside.
All areas of the county have seen an increase in cases to the week 18 December, with the infection rate for Norfolk at 191 per people 100,000. The rate for England is 317 per 100,000.
