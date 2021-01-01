BBC News

Covid: Ludham New Year's Eve 'suspected rave' dispersed

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image caption"We won't hesitate to use Covid enforcement action where we need to," Supt Terry Lordan said

Police have broken up a suspected New Year's Eve rave attended by about 60 people.

Officers were called to the illegal party at Hall Road in Ludham, Norfolk, at about 21:45 GMT.

They blocked roads accessing the site, seized equipment and issued 24 people with fixed penalty notices.

Supt Terry Lordan said with most Norfolk residents obeying coronavirus restrictions "it is very disappointing to have a minority behave in this way".

Two people were also reported for possession of drugs.

The county has remained in England's top tier four of coronavirus restrictions since 26 December.

