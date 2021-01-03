BBC News

Covid: Cromer Minor Injuries Unit to close as infections rise

image copyrightGoogle
image captionCromer Minor Injuries Unit in Mill Road will temporarily close from Monday

A minor injuries unit is set to "temporarily close" due to a rise in Covid admissions at another hospital.

Staff from Cromer Minor Injuries Unit will be redeployed to support teams at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital from Monday.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NHS Trust said there was an increase of Covid-19 admissions at the hospital.

The trust said the minor injuries unit in Mill Road would reopen when the "situation improves".

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionStaff will be redeployed to the minor injuries and emergency department at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

"We know this will be disappointing to North Norfolk patients who value the MIU service at Cromer," the trust said in a statement.

"However, the Cromer Minor Injuries Unit space will be used to maintain a low Covid-19 risk treatment area for surgical appointments and procedures."

The trust advised residents to contact 111 if in need of urgent care and said the Norwich Walk-In centre was open from 07:00 to 21:00 GMT daily.

