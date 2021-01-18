BBC News

Covid: Norwich shopping centre food court becomes mass vacination hub

Published
image captionThe Castle Quarter shopping centre will provide covid vaccinations from Monday

A shopping centre food court has become the latest hub to offer mass Covid vaccinations in the East of England.

Castle Quarter in Norwich is one of 10 new vaccination centres where NHS staff will administer thousands of doses a week from 18 January.

Until now, the regional service has been provided at hospitals and GP surgeries, as well as a single vaccination centre in Stevenage.

Health chiefs said the move was a "major boost" to the national rollout.

It comes as the government intensifies efforts to rapidly inoculate the most vulnerable people against coronavirus, with a target of offering 15m people in the UK a dose by 15 February.

image captionCastle Quarter remained open for previous lockdowns and will now house the new vaccination hub

A third centre in the East of England - the Lodge in Wickford, Essex - will also provide the mass vaccination service from Monday - bringing the regional hubs to three.

Medical director Dr David Vickers, of the Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust - which is co-ordinating delivery of the vaccine across Norfolk and Waveney - said the jab would be offered to the over-80s and health and care staff first.

"The centre is capable of delivering thousands of vaccines in the coming weeks and provides a major boost to our plans to offer protection to those who would benefit most as quickly as possible," he said.

Letters are being sent to priority groups who live up to a 45-minute drive from the centre, inviting them to make an appointment online or by telephone.

Castle Quarter manager, Robert Bradley, said his team was "proud to support the NHS and community of Norfolk".

Three hospital hubs - at the Norfolk and Norwich, the James Paget in Gorleston and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - will continue to provide the vaccine in the county.

image captionPriority groups will be invited for appointments in the coming days

Melanie Craig, chief executive of the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said the new service would "accelerate progress" of the vaccination programme for the county.

She urged patients to wait to be contacted - and to attend booked appointments.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Coronavirus vaccines
  • NHS
  • Norwich

More on this story

  • Covid-19: Matt Hancock promises Suffolk mass vaccination hub

    Published
    2 days ago

  • Covid -19: 'Out for the first time in months' - to get a vaccine

    Published
    6 days ago

  • Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine: Stevenage to 'lead the way' on delivery, MP says

    Published
    3 December 2020

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.