Norwich man, aged in 50s, dies in house fire
- Published
A man, aged in his 50s, has died in a house fire.
Emergency services were called just after 21:40 GMT on Tuesday to the blaze at Langley Walk, near Heigham Street, Norwich.
Norfolk Police said the man was found dead inside the property.
The force said the death was being treated as unexplained and a cordon remained in place around the property while officers investigated the circumstances leading up to the fire.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.