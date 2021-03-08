BBC News

Norfolk PCC election: The candidates who say they will be standing

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionWhoever wins the election will have responsibility to make sure the police service in Norfolk is run effectively

Voters in Norfolk will head to the polls to elect a Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) on 6 May.

PCCs are elected as representatives who work to ensure police forces in England and Wales are running effectively.

They replaced police authorities in 2012 and were intended to bring a public voice to policing.

Elections were postponed in 2020 due to coronavirus but look set to go ahead this year. These are the candidates (listed alphabetically):

John Crofts, Liberal Democrats

image copyrightLiberal Democrats

A retired headteacher who has lived in north-west Norfolk for more than 15 years.

David Moreland, Independent

image copyrightDavid Moreland

An Army Infantry veteran and an ex-Metropolitan Police CID officer.

Giles Orpen-Smellie, Conservatives

image copyrightNorfolk Conservatives

A former army officer who served with the Parachute Regiment for 34 years and is a member of the Ministry of Justice's War Pensions and Armed Forces Compensation Tribunal.

Michael Rosen, Labour

Has worked in education and social work and was Norfolk's former director of children's services between 2015 and 2016, having been assistant director from 2013 to 2015.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.