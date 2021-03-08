Norfolk PCC election: The candidates who say they will be standing
- Published
Voters in Norfolk will head to the polls to elect a Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) on 6 May.
PCCs are elected as representatives who work to ensure police forces in England and Wales are running effectively.
They replaced police authorities in 2012 and were intended to bring a public voice to policing.
Elections were postponed in 2020 due to coronavirus but look set to go ahead this year. These are the candidates (listed alphabetically):
John Crofts, Liberal Democrats
A retired headteacher who has lived in north-west Norfolk for more than 15 years.
David Moreland, Independent
An Army Infantry veteran and an ex-Metropolitan Police CID officer.
Giles Orpen-Smellie, Conservatives
A former army officer who served with the Parachute Regiment for 34 years and is a member of the Ministry of Justice's War Pensions and Armed Forces Compensation Tribunal.
Michael Rosen, Labour
Has worked in education and social work and was Norfolk's former director of children's services between 2015 and 2016, having been assistant director from 2013 to 2015.