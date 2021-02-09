Covid breach pair fined after sparking Norfolk sea search
- Published
A couple who drove more than 100 miles and sparked a search "in rough and cold" seas have been fined for breaching lockdown rules.
The incident took place off Winterton in Norfolk on Saturday after the couple had driven there from London.
Concerns had been raised after their car was left unattended for four hours.
The pair were found "safe and well" after police officers, coastguard and volunteer teams took part in the search.
Police were called by the HM Coastguard at 15:30 GMT.
The coastguard said its search and rescue helicopter was also involved in the operation.
The woman and her partner were found safe and well at 16:45, as they "returned to their car" and the police then dealt with the pair.
Police said the couple "had travelled from London earlier in the day and both were given a fixed penalty notice for breaching lockdown rules".
Fines start at £200 for a first offence.
The independent Caister Lifeboat wrote on in its Facebook page that it had launched at 16:20 "to help HM Coastguard patrol officers search for a missing woman, off Winterton".
"After 20 minutes in rough and cold conditions, the search was called off," the post said.