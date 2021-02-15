Covid: Duke of Cambridge pays tribute to nurse Estrella Catalan
The Duke of Cambridge has paid tribute to a "much loved" nurse who died with Covid-19.
Estrella Catalan, 52, died earlier this month at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), where she had worked for 18 years.
She had been receiving treatment in the hospital's critical care complex.
In a video call with the East of England's NHS leaders, Prince William said his thoughts were with "all of you who knew her and her family".
Speaking as part of the weekly meeting, the duke said: "I also want to just sort of pass on my thoughts to all of you and your teams about Estrella Catalan, who I believe was a much-loved member of most of your teams and had been in the region for a long time.
"And I imagine that's hit everyone very hard so I'm very sorry to hear that, and my thoughts from my family are all with all of you who knew her and her family."
In January, the BBC filmed Ms Catalan, an emergency department nurse, as her NNUH colleagues treated her for the disease.
She said she was desperate to get better so staff could help other patients.
The regional director of NHS England and NHS Improvement East of England, Ann Radmore, who had led the meeting of around 35 senior NHS leaders, said the duke's words had been "very appropriate and helpful".
