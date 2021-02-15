BBC News

Norwich Extinction Rebellion protestor admits crane chain offence

image captionAlex Sidney spent two nights at the top of the crane on Duke Street, which had "Extinction Rebellion" banners hung from it

A teen climate protester who scaled a 115ft (33m) crane and spent two nights up it has admitted criminal damage after cutting a chain to access it.

Alex Sidney, 18, of Dereham, Norfolk, climbed the crane in Norwich early on 7 November, and displayed a flag of support for Extinction Rebellion.

At Norwich Magistrates' Court he was ordered to pay £45 compensation for cutting the Carter Construction chain.

Three other charges were dismissed after prosecutors offered no evidence.

These were of aggravated trespass, obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty and displaying a sign with intention to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Prosecutor Paul Roach said Sidney entered the building site by climbing a fence then climbed a red crane, having used a disc cutter to cut a chain that was held in place by a padlock.

Court not 'a forum'

Hannah Webb, mitigating, said Sidney had prepared a statement explaining why he did what he did.

But district judge Shanta Deonarine, noting that the defendant was convicted of a charge of criminal damage, said the courtroom was "not an arena or a forum in which to make statements which don't assist me today" and the statement was not read out.

Ms Webb said Sidney works as a food delivery cycle courier and a curfew, in place as part of bail conditions ahead of the court case and monitored by an electronic tag, had a "significant impact" on his earnings.

Sidney, of Yaxham Road, was also ordered to pay £100 towards prosecution costs and given an 18-month conditional discharge.

The judge told him: "You stay out of trouble and go back to being a person of good character, it gives you a chance to have this end at the end of the conditional discharge."

