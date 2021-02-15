Norwich Extinction Rebellion protestor admits crane chain offence
- Published
A teen climate protester who scaled a 115ft (33m) crane and spent two nights up it has admitted criminal damage after cutting a chain to access it.
Alex Sidney, 18, of Dereham, Norfolk, climbed the crane in Norwich early on 7 November, and displayed a flag of support for Extinction Rebellion.
At Norwich Magistrates' Court he was ordered to pay £45 compensation for cutting the Carter Construction chain.
Three other charges were dismissed after prosecutors offered no evidence.
These were of aggravated trespass, obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty and displaying a sign with intention to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
Prosecutor Paul Roach said Sidney entered the building site by climbing a fence then climbed a red crane, having used a disc cutter to cut a chain that was held in place by a padlock.
Court not 'a forum'
Hannah Webb, mitigating, said Sidney had prepared a statement explaining why he did what he did.
But district judge Shanta Deonarine, noting that the defendant was convicted of a charge of criminal damage, said the courtroom was "not an arena or a forum in which to make statements which don't assist me today" and the statement was not read out.
Ms Webb said Sidney works as a food delivery cycle courier and a curfew, in place as part of bail conditions ahead of the court case and monitored by an electronic tag, had a "significant impact" on his earnings.
Sidney, of Yaxham Road, was also ordered to pay £100 towards prosecution costs and given an 18-month conditional discharge.
The judge told him: "You stay out of trouble and go back to being a person of good character, it gives you a chance to have this end at the end of the conditional discharge."