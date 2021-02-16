Great Yarmouth's London Eye-style wheel plan to boost tourism
- Published
A London Eye-style observation wheel could give a seaside resort a post-pandemic boost, say council bosses.
The 50m-tall (164ft) attraction - about one-third the size of its London counterpart - is being loaned to Great Yarmouth in Norfolk for the summer.
It has 36 capsules, each with space for six people, who will have views for up to 10 miles (16km) around.
The council said it had secured the attraction at no cost in the hope it would increase visitor numbers.
Typically tourism is worth nearly £600m a year to the town, and employs more 30% of the local workforce, according to the council.
"This temporary landmark attraction will enhance the seafront's overall offer in the 2021 season, boost footfall and add to the profile and vitality of our resort during a challenging period for our visitor economy," said Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council.
"It will also be Covid-safe fun for visitors and residents alike."
Guests will have their temperatures taken before boarding and be required to wear a face covering during the ride and as they leave. Extra cleaning will also take place during the ride's working hours.
The attraction, which is still subject to planning approval, would be installed at the Sealife Centre Gardens on the town's Golden Mile.
'Panoramic views'
People aboard will be able to see panoramic views for as far as 10 miles, including the town's skyline and out to the Broads.
It is expected to be visible from the Acle Straight route into Great Yarmouth and will be illuminated at night.
The Cityliner observation wheel is being loaned to the town by the Giant Wheel Company, which said it was, "absolutely thrilled" Great Yarmouth had been selected to benefit in 2021.
The attraction is expected to be in place for the summer, depending on Covid restrictions.
The observation platform is slightly taller than the Revolving Tower which stood on the seafront until 1939, the council said.