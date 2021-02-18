Covid: Bedfords bar in Norwich loses license after 'blatant' rules breach
A city centre bar has lost its licence after police said it "blatantly" broke Covid-19 regulations.
Video footage shared on social media showed a crowd of people singing and dancing in Bedfords bar in Norwich.
The party took place just before the November lockdown, but social distancing rules were in places for pubs and clubs.
Michelle Bartram, Norfolk Police licensing officer, said the footage had "outraged" other licensees.
"We are in unprecedented times and breaching the coronavirus restrictions is a serious matter which threatened the lives and health of those at the premises and the wider public," said Ms Bartram.
The owner of Bedfords, Glen Carr, who attended the Norwich City Council licensing sub-committee meeting on Wednesday, said: "In hindsight, it probably was the wrong decision, but I think you all need to afford me a little bit of respect in that I run one of the busiest bars in the city centre.
"I've never once in my seven years had the police at my doors for trouble."
Norfolk Police said it did not take action to revoke licences lightly, adding it had worked with the night-time economy over the implementation of Covid restrictions "to make everyone safe".
On Facebook, Mr Carr said: "We are not done yet. We will be meeting with our legal team and barrister next week to decide what course of action we will take."
The council's public protection officer, Richard Divey said Mr Carr does have the right to appeal the revocation.
"It doesn't mean that another management team can't come forward and reapply... to take the bar on," he said.
The city council said it had seen very few major breaches by similar businesses.