Coltishall level crossing near-miss between cars and train investigated
- Published
Two cars narrowly avoided crashing into a train at a level crossing, with one missing by just three seconds, according to the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB).
The near-miss happened at Coltishall, near Norwich, last month.
Drivers wanting to cross must phone the signaller but the RAIB said it could not find evidence that it happened.
It is due to conduct a full investigation into the incident, it said.
Telephones were installed at the level crossing, it added.
Investigators said no-one was injured and no damage was caused by the incident.
At the time of the near-miss, the crossing, which is on a public road, was seeing higher than normal levels of road traffic due to the temporary closure of a nearby main road, the RAIB said.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.