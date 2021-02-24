Great Yarmouth third river crossing: Demolition starts for £120m scheme
Major demolition works have started in preparation for the construction of a coastal town's third river crossing.
The bridge in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, is estimated to cost £120m and will link the Harfreys Industrial Estate A47 roundabout to South Denes Road.
The demolition of vacant properties on Queen Anne's Road is under way.
Norfolk County Council's deputy leader, Graham Plant, said the new bridge would make it much easier for people in the borough to get around.
Further demolition is planned for Southtown Road and commercial units within the Suffolk Road Enterprise Park, followed by work on the eastern approach to the former South Denes Car Centre to allow the creation of new approach road structures.
The council said the bridge would ease traffic congestion, shorten journey times and improve journey reliability.
Mr Plant said the development was "highly significant" and would "integrate with several other local development projects set to transform the town of Great Yarmouth".
He added: "It will make it much easier for people living and working in the borough to get around and provide crucial support to the town's key industries."
All demolition works in this first phase of construction will be completed by the end of April, with the new bridge due to open in 2023.