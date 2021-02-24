BBC News

Dinosaur Dippy the Diplodocus to visit Norwich in July

Published
image copyrightTrustees of the Natural History Museum
image captionThe replica is more than a century old and stood in the Natural History Museum's entrance hall from 1979 to 2018

A replica dinosaur skeleton whose tour of the UK was delayed by pandemic restrictions is to complete its delayed tour of the UK.

The 70ft (21m) model of Dippy the Diplodocus greeted visitors to London's Natural History Museum from 1979, before being replaced by a blue whale.

The dinosaur began its UK tour in 2018 and will end it at Norwich Cathedral in July, a year later than planned.

The cathedral's dean said it was an "amazing opportunity".

image copyrightChris Taylor Photo
image captionIt will be at the heart of an exhibition to encourage people to explore the natural world on their doorsteps

Norwich Cathedral is the eighth and final stop for the exhibition Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure.

The plaster-cast of "Britain's favourite dinosaur" is made up of 292 bones and was removed from the Natural History Museum as part of big front-of-house makeover.

The Very Rev Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich Cathedral, said: "We are incredibly honoured to be the final stop on Dippy's national tour and also the only cathedral.

She said the cathedral would continue to monitor guidance to ensure it "continues to be Covid-secure".

image copyrightPA
image captionAbout 90 million people are estimated to have seen Dippy since it was unveiled in 1905

Dippy has previously visited Dorset County Museum, Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, Ulster Museum, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, Great North Museum: Hancock in Newcastle upon Tyne, National Museum Cardiff and Rochdale's Number One Riverside.

When it returns to London, it will be fashioned again in bronze and placed in the east garden in front of the Natural History Museum.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.