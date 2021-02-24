Dinosaur Dippy the Diplodocus to visit Norwich in July
- Published
A replica dinosaur skeleton whose tour of the UK was delayed by pandemic restrictions is to complete its delayed tour of the UK.
The 70ft (21m) model of Dippy the Diplodocus greeted visitors to London's Natural History Museum from 1979, before being replaced by a blue whale.
The dinosaur began its UK tour in 2018 and will end it at Norwich Cathedral in July, a year later than planned.
The cathedral's dean said it was an "amazing opportunity".
Norwich Cathedral is the eighth and final stop for the exhibition Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure.
The plaster-cast of "Britain's favourite dinosaur" is made up of 292 bones and was removed from the Natural History Museum as part of big front-of-house makeover.
The Very Rev Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich Cathedral, said: "We are incredibly honoured to be the final stop on Dippy's national tour and also the only cathedral.
She said the cathedral would continue to monitor guidance to ensure it "continues to be Covid-secure".
Dippy has previously visited Dorset County Museum, Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, Ulster Museum, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, Great North Museum: Hancock in Newcastle upon Tyne, National Museum Cardiff and Rochdale's Number One Riverside.
When it returns to London, it will be fashioned again in bronze and placed in the east garden in front of the Natural History Museum.