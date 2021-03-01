Great Yarmouth: Jamie Smith denies spitting at Norfolk Police officers
A teenager accused of spitting at four police officers has pleaded not guilty.
Officers arrested Jamie Smith, 19, and another man in Great Yarmouth on 31 January while investigating vehicles thefts.
Norfolk Police said officers were spat at and had to self-isolate as a result.
At Norwich Crown Court, Mr Smith, of Devonshire Road, denied four counts of spitting, and a trial is due in July. He has yet to enter a plea to a charge of stealing a car and motorbike.
The defendant appeared via video link from HMP Norwich.
