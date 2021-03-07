BBC News

Norfolk: Bomb squad explodes beach 'ordnance'

Published
image copyrightHunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team
image captionThe controlled explosion could be heard across the beach

A bomb squad unit carried out a controlled explosion after a "possible ordnance" was found on a beach.

The coastguard was called out to Old Hunstanton beach in Norfolk on Friday evening and put a cordon in place until the item was covered by the tide.

Members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team X-rayed it on Saturday, but the results were "inconclusive".

A controlled explosion took place at about 17:00 and a video was posted by the coastguard on Facebook.

Members of both Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team and the Wells and Cley team were involved in maintaining a large cordon around the area as the explosion took place.

📟*** Attendance Request No. 14 ***📟 6th March 2021. 06:00am #14 of 2021 Re-tasked by Humber to check item was still...

Posted by Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team on Saturday, March 6, 2021
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original post on Facebook

In one video, as a loud bang echoed across the beach, a man could be heard to say: "That was more than I expected."

image copyrightHunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team
image captionThe bomb squad's X-ray could not determine exactly what the device was

A different angle of the controlled explosion today on Old Hunstanton Beach

Posted by Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team on Saturday, March 6, 2021
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original post on Facebook
image copyrightHunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team
image captionA device was found on the beach on Friday evening

Following the explosion, the area was declared safe and the beach was reopened.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.