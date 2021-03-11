Covid-19: Estrella Catalan fell ill days after her Covid-ward nurse son
A nurse who died with Covid-19 fell ill within days of her son, who worked as a student nurse on a Covid ward at the same hospital, an inquest heard.
Estrella Catalan, 52, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), where she had worked for 18 years, on 5 February.
The hearing was told Christian Catalan isolated in his room at the family home after testing positive in December.
Days later, Mrs Catalan was admitted to her son's ward as a Covid patient.
Norfolk coroner Jacqueline Lake recorded a conclusion of death by natural causes.
She heard evidence that both mother and son wore PPE at work, and said "in the balance of probabilities" Mrs Catalan had not contracted the virus in the workplace.
"She was given a risk assessment due to the pandemic and found to be of lower increased risk," said Mrs Lake.
"The hospital said she worked in areas that didn't have suspected or known cases of Covid, though she did work in A&E."
The hearing was told she was offered enhanced PPE, had worn a mask, single-use apron and gloves, and "adhered to infection control".
In a statement read at the remote hearing, her son said he was "exposed to many patients who were positive with the virus, while wearing full PPE".
He described the hygiene routine he and his mother used "to protect ourselves and the family at home", and said he, his parents and brother "rarely went out".
On 20 December, he developed mild symptoms of a temperature and fatigue, and said his mother had stayed at home from that day, as a precaution.
He tested positive on 22 December and for 10 days isolated in his bedroom, the inquest heard.
'Wonderful' nurse
Mrs Catalan developed similar symptoms on 26 December and she and her husband, Melvin, tested positive two days later.
"As I got better my mother started to deteriorate and on 29 December had more severe symptoms of Covid - shortness of breath, chest pains, a high temperature and extreme fatigue," said Mr Catalan.
She was admitted to the Covid assessment ward but within days had deteriorated and required more oxygen support on a ventilator in intensive care.
She died of a stroke, due to Covid, the inquest heard.
Mrs Catalan had featured in a BBC report in January, during her treatment, and said she was keen to recover to enable her colleagues to help other patients.
After her death, hundreds paid tribute to the "wonderful" nurse, including Prince William.
Last Friday, her funeral procession stopped at the hospital for one final goodbye from colleagues.
