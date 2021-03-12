Covid: Norfolk town praised for 'great response' to surge testing
- Published
Surge testing which was carried out after the discovery of the South African coronavirus variant has been deemed a "huge success" by a council.
People in Diss and nearby Roydon in Norfolk were encouraged to get tested after a "very small number of cases" of the variant were found.
In total, 7,479 tests were carried out over two weeks, with 51 positive cases.
Further work was under way to uncover whether any were related to the new variant, Norfolk County Council said.
All those who tested positive were told to self-isolate, with the results of genomic sequencing anticipated by the end of March, a spokesman added.
People living and working in the area, which has an over-16 population of 9,353, were urged to visit a mobile testing centre or get a home-test kit between 19 February and 3 March.
'Really keen'
Norfolk Public Health has estimated that 64.8% of eligible residents came forward to be tested, which its director Louise Smith described as a "great response".
"When you look at the proportion who came forward for testing, you can see people were really keen to take part," said Dr Smith.
"As a result, we've identified 51 cases of Covid-19 in the area.
"This is to be expected - positive asymptomatic cases would likely have been found anywhere that this extent of testing was carried out.
"That's why it is so important that we all continue to follow the lockdown restrictions."
Council leader Andrew Proctor thanked those who came forward "to help us understand exactly what the Covid situation is in the community."
The county council said there had been 320 cases of Covid-19 in Norfolk in the seven days to 26 February, which was 219 fewer than the previous week.
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- JOBS: How will I be kept safe at work?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?