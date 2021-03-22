Covid-19: Brothers send letters to 999 ambulance stations
- Published
Two brothers aged five and three have sent letters, drawings and photos to 999 ambulance stations across the UK.
Tommy and Toby Hutchinson began in November with their local station in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk and completed the challenge by the end of 2020.
The boys are now sending letters to other key workers such as NHS staff and teachers.
Their mother Lisa said it "involved and lots of dedication and determination" from her sons.
After joining an online challenge to "show appreciation" for paramedics during the coronavirus pandemic, the boys initially aimed to send letters to every East of England Ambulance Service station.
Some 90 envelopes were then posted on the way to school and nursery.
'Nice and positive'
The boys also filled eight stockings with treats such as crackers, balloons, biscuits, sweets, crisps and drinks for the Waveney station in Gorleston-on-Sea near Great Yarmouth.
The items were collected in an ambulance which "made Tommy and Toby's day", their mother Lisa said.
She said they did not include a return address with the items sent to the ambulance stations but people tracked them down via Facebook to say thank you.
"Tommy and Toby received lots of letters and certificates as well as memorabilia such as die cast ambulances, pin badges and pens," Lisa said.
She said they were told the letters were "boosting morale", which spurred the boys on.
Lisa said they planned to send letters to 999 ambulance stations because it "seemed an appropriate number".
With the help of their older sister Tia, 16, they sent letters to ambulance services across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
They also sent letters to the Isle of Man, Isle of Wight, the Channel Islands and air ambulance services.
Lisa said their next challenge was "simply to send letters and posters or postcards featuring the wording 'Not All Heroes Wear Capes' to as many people as possible".
They have also been decorating rocks and creating clay ambulances that they have been hiding for people to find.
"It's nice and positive and the world needs that right now," Lisa said.