Norwich Pride: City march called off again over coronavirus concerns
- Published
A city centre Pride march will be unable to take place for a second year running due to "safety concerns" amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Norwich's Pride march is scheduled for 31 July, five weeks after the government hopes to relax all Covid lockdown restrictions on 21 June.
Organisers said a ticketed march would not be "in the spirit" of the event.
They said uncertainty over rates of the virus and continued vaccine roll out were factors in its decision.
As in 2020, a virtual parade made up of video clips of people taking part will be held instead.
"Our Norwich Pride march is an important link to the history of the LGBT+ movement," said event chair Jo Caulfield.
"We know how much it means to the people of Norwich, and we will bring it back as soon as we feel it is safe to do so."
She said plans were under way for smaller events in the city on Pride weekend and that organisers were working with local venues and businesses to bring the local LGBT+ community together.
Thousands of people have paraded through Norwich since the city's first annual celebration event in 2009.
Organisers estimated that up to 10,000 people attended the last pre-Covid Norwich Pride event in 2019.
