Duke of Edinburgh: Royal-watchers' 'loss' at Prince Philip's death
Fans who gather each Christmas to see the Royal Family at their Norfolk estate have spoken of their sadness at the Duke of Edinburgh's death.
Prince Philip died on Friday morning at Windsor Castle aged 99, Buckingham Palace announced.
He is the longest-serving consort in British history.
Mary Relph, who has visited Sandringham on Christmas Day since 1988, said she "shed a tear" when she heard news of the duke's death.
The 87-year-old said: "It's very sad, I would've loved to have seen him live to 100 but I think he was a very unwell man."
She said they "all got on well" with him at Sandringham and he "used to chat to us".
Peter Gray, 60, who lives with his wife Stella, 61, on the Sandringham estate in the hamlet of Babingley, said he was "at a loss".
He said: "The duke and the Royal family have been a part of my entire life because I was born within a couple of miles of Sandringham and have lived in the presence of the Royals since I was born in 1960.
"My wife Stella has great affection for the duke, as do I, and today is very, very sad, and we are at loss."
Members of the Royal Family had spent Christmas at the estate in Sandringham for 32 years until last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The west Norfolk residence was also where the duke spent much of his retirement after he stepped down from royal duties in 2017.
Tom Tokelove, from Dersingham, said the duke's death was "extremely sad".
The 31-year-old, who regularly attends Sandringham on Christmas Day, said: "He has been through the wars a little bit the last few years but he has been like a tank and got through it, he was quite a strong character."
He added: "It's sad for the Queen, he was almost 100 years old and that would've been a major anniversary to mark, but 99 is still incredible, especially with the life he has had. He worked his whole life. That's dedication."
Norfolk County Council chairman Keith Kiddie described it as a "sad day" and said the duke "served our country with great distinction throughout his life and graced many events in Norfolk".
The county's police force's chief Constable Simon Bailey added: "With Sandringham being a much-loved country retreat for the Royal Family, our county has a close bond with royal tradition.
"Today, we join with people around the world mourning his loss."
