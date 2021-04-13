Great Yarmouth: Emergency services at beach inflatable incident
Emergency services have been called to an incident involving an inflatable slide on a beach.
Police, paramedics, the coastguard and the ambulance service are at Great Yarmouth beach in Norfolk, and one person has been seen being taken to an ambulance on a stretcher.
Two witnesses said the slide "rolled over" in a "freak gust of wind".
It ended up about 50m (164ft) away from where it was being inflated, the witnesses said.
The area has been cordoned off by police officers.
In a statement Great Yarmouth Borough Council said it had been "made aware of an incident...involving an inflatable" on the beach.
"Environmental health officers have attended the site and commenced an investigation under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974, liaising with Norfolk Police," the statement said.
In 2018, three-year-old Ava-May Littleboy died when an inflatable trampoline exploded at nearby Gorleston beach in Norfolk.
Last year, coroner Jacqueline Lake wrote to the British Standards Institution and asked them to improve the safety of beach inflatable equipment.
