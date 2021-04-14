Thatcher in Norfolk village finds 'wasp metropolis'
- Published
A thatcher who removed a wasp nest bigger than a football said it was part of a "wasp metropolis" he discovered in a cottage roof.
Nick Walker found the nest while working on a property in the village of Brooke in south Norfolk on Tuesday.
It was uninhabited and the only part of several nests he discovered in the property he was able to remove intact.
Mr Walker, who works across Suffolk and Norfolk, said: "It is the biggest wasp nest I've ever encountered."
He said he was working on the "very old thatched roof" in the village when he spotted the nests.
'Very angry squirrel'
"I was stripping down the layers and I could see a number of wasp nest including this one that was bigger than the size of the football.
"It was like a wasp metropolis but luckily they were all uninhabited."
One of the commonly asked questions about thatching is 'do you find things living in the thatch?'— Nick Walker (@TheMasterThatch) April 14, 2021
Not much lives in the thatch itself, but when stripping an old roof, as I was doing yesterday, one may encounter a wasp nest.
This empty nest is the biggest one I've yet found. pic.twitter.com/3K4uKl6T2O
The 41-year-old said he had previously had "some unfortunate incidents" where he disturbed a live wasp nest.
"It's a right pain when you are perched 30 foot up a ladder," he added.
He said it was a "very common question" whether he encountered wildlife in the thatched roofs.
Mr Walker said he had found evidence of rats and birds, and he had a "run-in with a squirrel not that long ago".
"It was a very angry squirrel and it screeched at me," he said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story for us email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk