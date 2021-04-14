Loganair launches Norwich to Exeter route from July
- Published
Scottish airline Loganair is to launch a service between Norwich and Exeter later this year.
The route between the two cities was previously operated by Flybe before it went into administration last year.
Flights will operate four times a week from 12 July and then twice a week from September.
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said it was "connecting two important UK business and leisure locations".
The airline also said it had brought forward the resumption of its Edinburgh to Norwich services to July instead of September as originally planned.
It means 42 of the 46 routes operated by Flybe when it collapsed in March 2020 will be running once more by summer.
Mr Hinkles said it "shows the resilience and the importance of supporting the UK's domestic airlines".
Stephen Wiltshire from Exeter Airport said the new route "fills another gap left by the collapse of Flybe".
Norwich Airport managing director Richard Pace said the government needed to "deliver on its promise to reduce domestic air passenger duty which is critical to the recovery and sustainability of domestic flying".
Boris Johnson said last month he wanted to cut air passenger duty on domestic flights in a bid to boost travel connections across the UK.
A consultation will examine options including creating a new lower domestic rate or exempting return flights.
But environmental groups said the government should not cut any taxes on polluting activities.
