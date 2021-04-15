Thorpe St Andrew death: Two arrested in stabbing murder probe
Two men have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death and three other people were injured.
Emergency services were called to Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew, Norfolk, at 07:35 BST on Wednesday.
Four people were found with injuries following reports of a disturbance, and one man died at the scene.
Police have not yet said what the arrested men have been held on suspicion of, but a murder investigation has been launched.
Three people were taken to hospital for treatment to suspected knife wound injuries, Norfolk Constabulary said.
Supt Tracey Little said: "A murder investigation has been launched and we are in the early stages of our inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"We would like to hear from anyone who may witnessed the incident or has information concerning it."
A police cordon remains in place at Primrose Crescent.
