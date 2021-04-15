Norwich Anglia Square: Weston Homes seeks new plan
- Published
A developer which had its plan for 1,250 homes and a tower block rejected by the secretary of state has said it will "go back to the drawing board".
The Anglia Square scheme in Norwich, which received 700 objections, was approved by the council then ruled out by housing secretary Robert Jenrick.
Weston Homes has withdrawn a High Court challenge and said it sought new plans.
Chief executive Bob Weston said it was "committed" to "providing a future for Anglia Square".
"For this to be successful we need to be aligned with key stakeholders such as Historic England and others who, like us, are passionate about the site and Norwich," he said.
"We are looking forward to working in friendly collaboration with everyone to create fresh proposals for this challenging site to get the best possible solution for everyone."
In November, Mr Jenrick concluded the benefits of the Anglia Square redevelopment did not outweigh the harm to the medieval city's heritage.
Demolishing the 1960s-built shopping complex and replacing it with a 20-storey apartment block, a hotel, cinema and shops "did not protect and enhance the heritage assets of the city", his report said.
The secretary of state was particularly damning about the tower block, describing it as "of an excessive size in relation to its context", which did not "demonstrate the exceptional quality required".
'Vandals at the city gate'
In response, Mr Weston said his firm would seek a High Court appeal and accused Mr Jenrick of "choosing to side with the Nimby brigade".
Hundreds of objectors had said the tower block would have a negative impact on the skyline and could set a precedent for other development in the city.
Save Britain's Heritage, which had battled against the plans for three years with the Norwich Society, Historic England and other organisations, said Mr Jenrick had "repelled the vandals at the city gate".
Speaking on Friday, its director Henrietta Billings said: "We welcome their pledge to reset their highly controversial 20-storey tower scheme, and to collaborate on fresh proposals.
"Save looks forward to seeing more appropriate, much lower-scale plans coming forward, that fit with the grain and character of Norwich as a magnificent historic city."
Historic England said it wanted to help develop proposals "which renew Anglia Square and its surroundings in a way which supports the social and economic life of Norwich, while also repairing and enhancing its exceptional historic character".
Weston Homes said it would spend the next few months "in dialogue" with the government's Homes England body, partner Columbia Threadneedle Investments, the city council and other stakeholders.
The city council declined to comment.
