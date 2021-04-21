Sapphire House: 'Anger' over report into neglect death care home
- Published
The mother of a man who died after suffering neglect said she felt "extreme distress and anger" at a critical new report into his care home.
James Delaney, 37, died while he was a resident at Sapphire House in Bradwell, Norfolk, in July 2018.
After an inadequate rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), Mr Delaney's mother said she felt lessons had not been learned from her son's death.
A spokeswoman for operator Crystal Care said it had "addressed all concerns".
She said they were "confident that future inspections will note the improvements that have been made".
'People not safe'
Mr Delaney, who died of a diabetes-related illness, was required to take insulin twice a day, but despite staff noting he had not taken insulin for three days they failed to take action.
Jacqueline Lake, the senior coroner for Norfolk, said at his inquest in 2019 there had been "a gross failure" by the care home to provide "basic medical attention".
The home, which houses up to five people who have a learning disability or autistic spectrum disorder, was inspected in January and February 2021 after two whistleblowers alleged that abusive practices were taking place - a claim which is being investigated by the local safeguarding team.
CQC inspectors found "people were not safe and were at risk of avoidable harm", and while risk assessments for diabetes, medicines and behaviour management existed, information was often "lacking or inaccurate".
They also found the care home had not notified the CQC "of a serious injury which had occurred in the service".
Inspectors added that the provider "had not always deployed sufficient numbers of staff to make sure that they can meet people's care and treatment needs".
'It cost my son his life'
After reading the report, Mr Delaney's mother, Roberta Conway, said the coroner had "pointed out what needed to be done, and it hasn't been done".
"It cost my son his life and I don't want to see anybody else's life being wasted," she added.
Norfolk County Council confirmed it would not place any new residents with Sapphire House "until we can be assured that quality standards have been addressed".
A Crystal Care spokeswoman said the company was "very disappointed" with the CQC rating, noting that staff had worked "tirelessly" to keep the home Covid-free during the pandemic.
"While we disputed some factual accuracies of the report, we acknowledge the improvements that are required and have addressed all areas within the required timeframe," she said.
The spokeswoman said they were "eager for the CQC to re-inspect".
She said that "all recommendations made by the coroner [in 2019]... were implemented immediately".
On the whistleblower allegations, she said they would be "investigated fully", had been referred to the safeguarding team, and "at present... have not been substantiated".
She said they had been "working closely" with the county council, adding: "The services have confidence in the new management team to make the necessary improvements, and as regular visitors to the home they are aware of how committed the home is to its service users."