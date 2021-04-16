Thorpe St Andrew stabbing: Murder detectives review 2018 neighbourhood row
- Published
A police force investigating a fatal stabbing "involving neighbours" has referred itself to the watchdog over a previous dispute on the street.
A man named locally as Dean Allsop, 41, died in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, near Norwich, on Wednesday.
Three other people were found with injuries, including a man who is due to be questioned on suspicion of murder.
Norfolk Police said they were "exploring the relevance" of police contact in an incident in 2018.
As a standard procedure, it referred the matter to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).
The suspect, aged 47, was brought from Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge to Wymondham police investigation centre on Friday.
He was further arrested on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.
A 17-year-old boy, questioned on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released under investigation, police said.
A woman in her 50s remains in hospital, while a woman in her 40s has been discharged. Both had suffered knife wounds.
A Home Office post-mortem examination was due to take place on Friday.
Det Ch Insp Phill Gray, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: "We're progressing well with our inquiries including the interview of witnesses, scene examination and gathering evidence, which suggests this was an isolated incident involving local neighbours.
"Our investigations continue and uniformed officers will be in the area over the coming days to carry out reassurance patrols."
A police cordon remains in place at the scene, police added.
